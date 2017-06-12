Ac. President Osinbajo Arrives Anambra, Received By Obiano (Video)

MyNaijaInfo.com

Osinbajo in Anambra (Photos, Videos) Nigeria’s Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Awka, the Anambra State Capital for a one-day working Visit to the south eastern state. Prof Osinbajo was well received by The State Governor, Willie Obiano, the state commissioner of Police, Mr Sam Okaula and a host of others. Watch Prof. Osinbajo’s arrival video …

