Accelerate TV launches ‘Wrap Up’ with Toolz – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Entertainment


Accelerate TV launches 'Wrap Up' with Toolz
Accelerate TV on Wednesday launched a new lifestyle show, 'Wrap Up', to be hosted by radio girl, Toolz Oniru-Demuren. This is coming barely two months after the platform announced a partnership with filmmaker Kemi Adetiba on highly successful …
