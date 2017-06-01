Accelerate TV launches ‘Wrap Up’ with Toolz – The Nation Newspaper
Accelerate TV launches 'Wrap Up' with Toolz
The Nation Newspaper
Accelerate TV on Wednesday launched a new lifestyle show, 'Wrap Up', to be hosted by radio girl, Toolz Oniru-Demuren. This is coming barely two months after the platform announced a partnership with filmmaker Kemi Adetiba on highly successful …
7 reasons everyone has been looking forward to Accelerate TV's 'The Wrap Up'
