Access Bank rewards 20 families in Fortune Promo

ACCESS Bank Plc has rewarded 20 customers with exciting prizes in its ongoing ‘Family Fortune Promo’. The rewards include rechargeable fans, microwave ovens, among others.

The rewards preceded the emergence of the first batch of winners from the weekly random selections that would soon be unveiled by the bank. The promo which comes under the bank’s family savings scheme was instituted to promote savings culture in the country. It is designed to reward the collective savings habit of families with grand prizes and competitive interest rates while they enjoy the confidentiality of their banking transactions as individuals.

Group Head, Inclusive Banking, Access Bank Plc, Ope Wemi-Jones, expressed appreciation to customers for their loyalty and trust in the bank, adding that the promo was initiated to add value to customers who have continued to do business with the bank.

Continuing, she stated: “We want to transform and impact the lives of our most valuable customers. Access Bank is not just encouraging customers to save, but we are also rewarding them for choosing to bank with us.”

The nationwide savings promo, first of its kind in the industry with over 100,000 gifts to be given away, targets the family units with weekly, monthly and the mega random selections. Among prizes to be given away by the bank include home furniture, 42 inch televisions, mobile phones and home theatres for 100,000 families respectively.

At the mega random selection which would hold in Lagos in December 2017, three families will go home as proud winners of a house each. There are also other luxurious prizes to be given away, including family holidays, 16 KVA generators, brand new cars, and 50 others to receive scholarships.

Customers can participate in the promo by opening any of Access Bank’s savings account products namely Premier Savings, Target Savings, Youth Banking, Children Banking, Instant Savings Tier 1 and 2 and Evergreen, bringing on board at least 3 other family members to make a minimum family size of four. More details on the promo can be found on the Bank’s website.

