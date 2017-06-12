Accident: Fuel tanker claims seven lives, 11others injured in Abuja

A crash involving a tanker along AYA Expressway, Abuja has claimed seven lives including three female adults and four children. Eleven others who were injured were rushed to Garki and Asokoro General hospitals for medical attention. The dead victims were reportedly burnt to ashes during the accident which occurred around 2pm on Sunday. The Education …

