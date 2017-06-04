Accommodation Challenges Hit Mobile Policemen In Abraka

By Nosa Eresoyen, Asaba

Almost two weeks mobile running, Mobile policemen (PMF) deployed to Abraka community from Oghara/Asaba as part of security measures to curtail suspected Fulani herdsmen menace in the area are yet to find where they can retired to sleep at the end of the day’s work.

Expectedly, the unit from Asaba Mopol 131 arrived the Abraka Police division to officially report to the division on May 12, 2017, while the other squad from Oghara arrived the town on May 13, 2017 but since then, investigation revealed that the police officers have been stranded regarding where to be sleeping at the end of the day’s job.

But in a swift reaction, the police commissioner of the state, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim told Journalists that the housing problem was being looked into with a view to sorting out the difficulties and dispelled as untrue, allegations of extortion and related act by the mobile policemen. Investigation revealed that, the chairman of Ethiope east local government council, Chief (Mrs.) Faith Majemite undertook the responsibility of feeding a few superior officers among the units.

This reporter also learnt that some of the mobile police officers are currently squatting in the house of the Member representing Ethiope east constituency, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Chief Evance Ivwurie, while the public relations officer, Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC), Abraka, Chief Nnamdi Uwalaka, in his magnanimity is currently paying the hotel bills of some of the officers at Buovo Hotel, Abraka with his personal resources.

A police source who craved anonymity said, “we are surprised that up till date, there is no concrete accommodation plan for us. It is only few of us that are given accommodation through the PRO, Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC), Abraka division, Chief Nnamdi Uwalaka with his own resources”. “Till date, nobody is concerned about our feeding and welfare. Nobody cares and how are we supposed to work effectively considering the poor living conditions we are currently experiencing in the area.”

Another top community source told our reporter that the poor living condition of the officers was the reason the officers, rather than protect the lives and property of the citizens, go about extorting N100 from motorists and harassing anybody in flashy cars at various checkpoints

The post Accommodation Challenges Hit Mobile Policemen In Abraka appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

