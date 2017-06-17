Accord party alleges marginalization of Oke-Ogun, condemns Ajimobi over siting of Tech-U in Ibadan
Oyo State chapter of Accord Party (AP), has condemned Governor Abiola Ajimobi of the state for citing of newly created Technical University (Tech-U) in Ibadan, without taking into consideration the Oke-Ogun zone with 40 percent of the state landmass, 10 local government areas and population next to Ibadan, the state capital. The party described what […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
