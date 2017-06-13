Pages Navigation Menu

No action against Saps workers illegally benefiting from contracts – Independent Online

Posted on Jun 13, 2017


No action against Saps workers illegally benefiting from contracts
Parliament – MPs on Tuesday lashed senior members of the South African Police Service (Saps) for failing to take any action against police officers suspected of illegally benefiting from contracts with their employer. Senior Saps officials squirmed in
SAPS top brass grilled over officers doing 'conflicting' business with govtNews24
Police inaction an embarrassment, says deputy ministerEyewitness News
Acting national police chief to act against cops getting tendersTimes LIVE

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

