Acting President lauds gov. Ayade’s industrial drive

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday commended, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River for his effort to industrialise the state.

Osinbajo said this while performing the ground-breaking ceremony of Ayade Industrial Park Calabar as part of his two-day working visit to the state.

He described the park as an industrial hub in Nigeria and Africa.

“It tells us of what the future holds for the people of this state. It is really going to be a major industrial hub in Africa, ‘’ he said.

The acting president later performed the ground-breaking ceremony of Cross River Rice City Project and inaugurated the Calabar Garment Factory, all situated inside the park.

Speaking, Gov. Ayade said his vision was to make the state the destination for investment in Africa.

He solicited the support of the Federal Government in his quest to develop the state through numerous on-going projects.

The acting President had earlier on arrival, visited the Palace of Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo-Abasi Otu, where he called for peaceful co-existence among different ethnic nationalities in the

country.

He said that for Nigeria to make progress, there was need for unity among Nigerians.

He said: “Unity is very important. All of us should show love to one another, this will make us stronger.’’

Responding, Obong, thanked the acting president for finding time to visit his palace and described the visit as historic.

He called on Nigerian Leaders to always prioritize the welfare of the people irrespective of their political affiliations.

The Obong advocated the involvement of traditional institutions in the governance of the country due to their closeness to the people at the grassroots.

“The traditional institutions are closer to the people and they know better what the people need; therefore, I suggest that the traditional institutions should be more involved in government,” he said.

The Acting President was later given a chieftain title in Efik tradition “Ada-idaha ke Efik Eburutu (a chief in Obong’s Council). (NAN)

The post Acting President lauds gov. Ayade’s industrial drive appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

