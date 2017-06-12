Pages Navigation Menu

Acting President Osinbajo Signs #Budget2017

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has signed the 2017 Appropriation Bill into law. Osinbajo made the announcement via Twitter on Monday. I just signed 2017 Budget into law. It’s an important milestone in our economic recovery & growth plan laid in April by President Buhari. — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) June 12, 2017 The event was […]

