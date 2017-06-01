Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Set to Sign 2017 Budget in President Buhari’s Absence

This comes over four months since it was submitted by Muhammadu Buhari to a joint session of the National Assembly. Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo will sign the 2017 Budget into law on Thursday by 9:00 A.M at the Presidential Villa. A source told our correspondent in Abuja that the representatives of the President had concluded […]

