Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo Signs 2017 Budget into Law

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Monday signed the 2017 budget into law. Osinbajo assented the Budget around 4:40 p.m, according to the presidency’s official Twitter handle.

The budget of ₦7,441,175,486,758 was passed by the senate and house of reps on the 11th of May, 2017.

Those who witnessed the budget signing include Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker House of

