Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actor Gideon Okeke Escaped Death After A Fan Warned Him (Read Full Story)

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Gideon Okeke has taken to his Instagram to share a testimony. According to the Nollywood actor, he was returning from a movie set yesterday after a 6-hour shoot, when the brakes of his car failed, and this terrifying experience came hours after a female fan sent him a direct message, warning him to ‘be careful’. …

The post Actor Gideon Okeke Escaped Death After A Fan Warned Him (Read Full Story) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.