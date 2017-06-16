Actor Gideon Okeke Escaped Death After A Fan Warned Him (Read Full Story)

Gideon Okeke has taken to his Instagram to share a testimony. According to the Nollywood actor, he was returning from a movie set yesterday after a 6-hour shoot, when the brakes of his car failed, and this terrifying experience came hours after a female fan sent him a direct message, warning him to ‘be careful’. …

