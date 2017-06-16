Actor Gideon Okeke survives accident which was predicted by his follower (video) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Actor Gideon Okeke survives accident which was predicted by his follower (video)
NAIJ.COM
Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke has narrated the story of how he escaped death after he got into an accident in Lagos state. According to the actor, before the accident occurred one of his fans had sent a message to tell him about a dream she had about him.
See how actor Gideon Okeke escapes death after a follower on Instagram warns him ahead (Video)
Actor Gideon Okeke Survives Accident After Fan Revealed Nightmare About Him (VIDEO)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!