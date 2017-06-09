Actor ‘Yomi Fabiyi’ Talks About Fate Of Late Moji Olaiya’s Children

Popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has assured that the daughters of late actress, Moji Olaiya, were going to be adequately catered for. The actor who served as Press Officer on the committee that successfully brought down the actress’ corpse from Canada and organised a befitting burial ceremony for her said that the late actress’ spirit …

The post Actor ‘Yomi Fabiyi’ Talks About Fate Of Late Moji Olaiya’s Children appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

