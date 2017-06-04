Actress ‘Doris Simeon’ Returns To Set After 7 Year Hiatus – Information Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Actress 'Doris Simeon' Returns To Set After 7 Year Hiatus
Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon, has ended her long break from the movies as she returns to set producing and acting in three new projects. She is reportedly on a set working with an undisclosed director working on the movie, “Lori Ere” starring Bimbo …
Doris Simeon Actress returns to movie set with 3 new movies

