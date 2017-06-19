Pages Navigation Menu

Actress Genevieve Shows Off Cool Swag in New Photo

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Genevieve Nnaji took to her Instagram to share a cool photo to her over 2 million followers. The 38 year old leading lady look fabulous as she posed like a boss, with a glass of wine in hand. Sitting in a high leather chair, the ‘Road to Yesterday’ star was dressed in a lace top …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

