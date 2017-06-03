Actress Lizzy Anjorin Blasts Saheed Balogun (See why)

Information Nigeria

A fresh war is brewing in the Yoruba movie industry and this is between two top actors Lizzy Anjorin and Saidi Balogun! Lizzy has threatened fire and brimstone as Saidi Balogun's birthday event clashes with her movie premiere slated for the 7th of July …



and more »