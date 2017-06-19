Actress Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband slams government for making actress ambassador for widows – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Actress Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband slams government for making actress ambassador for widows
Daily Post Nigeria
Estranged husband to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, Lanre Gentry, has blasted government for making his ex-wife ambassador for widows. He condemned the government's action while wishing men all around the world a happy father's day in an …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!