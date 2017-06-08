Moji Olaiya : Actress’ daughter breaks down as she pays tribute – Pulse Nigeria
|
NAIJA NEWS (press release)
|
Moji Olaiya : Actress' daughter breaks down as she pays tribute
Pulse Nigeria
On June 6, 2017, Moji Olaiya's daughter, Adunoluwa Farombi, stepped into the limelight to pay tribute to her mother. Published: 06.06.2017 , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail. search. Image. Late Moji Olaiya's memorial service …
Actress Moji Olaiya buried
Nigeria: Actress Moji Olaiya Buried With Support From Tinubu, MC Oluomo
Late Moji Olaiya's body arrives in Nigeria amidst tears
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!