Actress Moji Olaiya buried
Actress Moji Olaiya, was interred on Wednesday at the Ebony Vault burial ground in Ikoyi, Lagos. Olaiya, 42, was dressed in white in a Muslim casket. Prayers were offered for the repose of her souls at the Ebony funeral palour at the cemetery.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
