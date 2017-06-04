Adamawa Civil Servants Protest Deduction Of N2,000 From May Salary

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Some aggrieved civil servants in Adamawa State have accused the organized labour in the state for masterminding the deduction of N2000 from their May, 2017 salaries, to enrich themselves.

Some of the civil servants interviewed over the weekend urged the government to intervene in addressing the matter in view of dwindling economic recession.

One of the civil servants, who identified himself as Zagula, said “the N2000 deduction is too much without clear a explanation on the rationale behind the deduction.

“NLC in the state is not protecting the interests of civil servants like other states; instead they are bent on making money by all means from civil servants in the state.

“It doesn’t make sense deducting this whooping sum for rumored identity cards while the national identity card is issued free of charge by NIMC.

“The leadership of NLC in the state is swift to deduct our salaries from source simply to enrich themselves

When contacted, the state chairman of NLC, Comrade Dauda Maina, said that the deduction was for a modernized identity card and it’s supposed to be N1,500 and not N2,000

Dauda explained that the agreement reached with the consultant handling the ID card project was N1, 500, adding that communication gap between union representatives in the ministries with workers might have been the reason why some workers were not aware of the deduction.

“The amount we agreed with the consultant for the ID card is N1,500, so we are going to verify if anybody is deducted beyond that.

“Initially we had wanted to do a customized ID card that would have one’s bank account which can be used to withdraw money but we abandoned that idea because of the cost.

“We settled for the one of N1,500 that would at least contain vital information to help during staff validation.”

The post Adamawa Civil Servants Protest Deduction Of N2,000 From May Salary appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

