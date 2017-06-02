Adamawa Speaker allegedly attacks policeman, IG petitioned

A Civil Society Organization, Progressive Mind for Development Initiative, has forwarded a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, over alleged assault on a policeman by Adamawa Assembly Speaker, Kabiru Mijinyawa.

In the petition read to newsmen on Friday in Yola, President of the organization, Abubakar Abdulsalam, accused the speaker of using “police institution” in the state to cover up the matter.

“We write in respect of the assault carried out by Hon. Speaker Adamawa State House of Assembly against one Sgt. Salihu Aliyu who was posted to the speaker’s house as a security man.”

It claimed that state police command had not shown interest to investigate the matter.

“We have been following with keen interest the trends of this matter and our investigation revealed to us that the State Police Command is no longer willing to investigate and prosecute this case for reasons best known to them.

“It is consequent on the above that we deem it necessary to write to your office to demand that this matter be investigated and prosecuted as no one is above the law.

“In the event the police failed to carry out this constitutional duty, we shall not hesitate to proceed to court to compel the police to comply,” the organisation added in the petition.

Spokesman of Adamawa Police Command, SP Othman Abubakar, however, said the matter was being investigated.

In his reaction, the speaker denied assaulting any policeman.

He said in a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Assembly, Mr Yahaya Daji that the allegation was “baseless, false, unfounded and malicious.”

According to the speaker, the allegation was only aimed at denting his image.

He stressed that as a legislator, he has respect for the rule of law and would not carry out such dastardly act against anybody.

The post Adamawa Speaker allegedly attacks policeman, IG petitioned appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

