Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Adamu Adamu is a danger to national peace – says HURIWA

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A PRO-DEMOCRACY and non – governmental organization, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has described the removal from public school’s curriculum of Christian religious knowledge by the education minister Mallam Adamu Adamu as a sinister plot to instigate inter-religious warfare in Nigeria. The Rights group has also classified the current education minister as an […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.