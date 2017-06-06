Adebayo, Paul Enenche, Sanusi, others make list of 100 Most Reputable People on Earth (FULL LIST)

Respected cleric and general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo of the Winners Chapel, Dr. Paul Enenche of Dunamis and four others have been listed among the Most Reputable People on Earth in 2017. Global performance-reputation management consulting agency, Reputation Poll International made this announcement in its […]

Adebayo, Paul Enenche, Sanusi, others make list of 100 Most Reputable People on Earth (FULL LIST)

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

