Adelle Onyango denies her shoes cost Sh80,000 – The Star, Kenya

Adelle Onyango denies her shoes cost Sh80,000
There has been a lot of hype online with regards to Adelle Onyango's sneakers, Pharrell 'Human Race' NMD. Tabloids are stating that she bought them for Sh80,000. Adelle has come out to trash those rumours, stating that people focus on the wrong things …
After Mike Sonko, Kiss100 presenter Adelle Onyango buys a pair of shoes worth a lot of money
