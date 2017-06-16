Ademola Adeleke never a member of APC – Oyatomi

osogbo—The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State has said that the brother of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke – Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Osun West bye election slated for July 8, was never a member of the APC.

The party was reacting to a letter sent to it by Adeleke, conveying his decision to withdraw from the primaries conducted on Wednesday, in which he was slated to contest as a candidate for the position of Senator for the Osun West Senatorial District, on the platform of the party.

In its response, the party, through Director of Research and Strategy, Mr Kunle Oyatomi, a lawyer said; ‘’Otunba Ademola Adeleke is not conversant with the processes for the nomination of a candidate to contest an election in the party.

’Contrary to his erroneous claim of obvious manipulations and interference, paragraph 16(d) of the 2014 Guidelines for the Nomination of Candidates for Public Office makes it clear that the National Working Party (NWC), acting on behalf of National Executive Committee (NEC), is the ultimate authority on the qualifications of candidates to contest a primary election.

He also said that; ‘’The claim that the primary is not being held at the Senatorial District headquarters is baseless.

‘’For one thing, there is no such thing as a senatorial district headquarters in the 1999 Constitution. As such, there is no provision either in the Constitution of the APC or the 2014 Guidelines for the Nomination of Candidates for Public Office that the primaries must be held at a particular venue.

‘’For example, the presidential primary in 2015 was held in Lagos. It could have been held in Osogbo or anywhere else in the country.

‘’Third, available records now reveal that Otunba Adeleke was never a member of APC in the state, as there is no evidence of his registration as a member in his Abogunde/Sagba Ward 2 in Ede North LGA.

‘’There are also no records of his involvement in party meetings at all levels. Rather, there is a petition, dated June 9, 2017, which is to the effect that Otunba Adeleke is not a member of the APC.

