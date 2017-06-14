Ademola Adeleke, who dumped APC, emerges PDP candidate for Osun senatorial bye-election

The younger brother of late Isiaka Adeleke, Demola, has emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the Osun West Senatorial District bye-election. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Adeleke, who had been cleared to contest for the primary on the platform of APC, defected to PDP on Tuesday evening. Mr. …

The post Ademola Adeleke, who dumped APC, emerges PDP candidate for Osun senatorial bye-election appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

