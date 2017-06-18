Adeosun: Our road has been rough, but the worst is over – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Adeosun: Our road has been rough, but the worst is over
TheCable
Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, says Nigeria has had a very rough economic route over the past two years, but believes the worst is over. Speaking at the just concluded Bloomberg, NSE (Nigerian Stock Exchange) forum, Adeosun said Nigeria has learnt …
Adeosun: FG Committed to Infrastructure Devt, Economic Diversification
NSE, Bloomberg chart course after recession
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!