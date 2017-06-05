Adeshina appointed into board of Premium Pensions

Premium Pension Limited, a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), has announced the appointment of Mr. Bade Adeshina into its Board of Directors.

A statement by the company’s Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Paddy Ezeala, said that Adeshina’s appointment was ratified during its recently held Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Adeshina, who is currently Managing Director, Goldfield Group, is expected to bring his wealth of experience working in the private and public sectors to bear on his new appointment.

He holds B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in Finance from University of Lagos and obtained a diploma in Information Science/Systems from University of Ibadan.

He is an honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), a Fellow of Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria (CPIN) and Association of Investment Advisers and Portfolio Managers, member of the Institute of Directors and Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

Adeshina started his career as a Graduate Assistant/Senior Information Officer with the University of Lagos from where he moved to the banking sector.

He has over 30 years’ experience in Financial Management Services in both commercial and investment banks among which are Afribank Nigeria Plc (formerly Mainstreet Bank and now part of Skye Bank Group), Afribank International Bank Limited (Merchant Bankers) and Access Bank Plc.

From Access Bank, he resigned his appointment as General Manager to join CDL Asset Management Limited as the pioneer Managing Director/CEO.

Adesina following his position with CDL Asset in August 2013 also opted out of appointment to Cabinet position as Special Adviser (Ministry of Economic Planning, Budget and Development) to the Executive Governor of Osun State.

The 58-year-old Osun State-born technocrat has attended several local and international training programmes during the course of his career at renowned business schools including the prestigious Harvard Business School.

