Adeyemi College Of Education 1st Batch NCE Sandwich Admission List Released.

Candidates who applied for the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, NCE Sandwich programme are hereby informed that the 2016/2017 sandwich admission list is now online. Candidates can confirm their names below: NAME COURSE COMBINATION 1 ADEFEHA Adeyinka Gbemisola Home Economics 2 OLORUNSOMO Olanrewaju Kolade Mathematics/Economics 3 AYADI Omosuyi Friday English/Social Studies 4 OLUWAGBOTEMI Oladiran I …

The post Adeyemi College Of Education 1st Batch NCE Sandwich Admission List Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

