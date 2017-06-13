Pages Navigation Menu

Adeyemi College Of Education Part-Time Degree Admission List 2016/2017 Released.

This is to inform candidates who applied for the part-time degree programme of Adeyemi College of Education, that the institution through her management has released the provisional admission list into the Part-Time Degree Studies programmes for the 2016/2017 academic session. Candidates that applied for the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, 2016/2017 Part-Time Degree Studies programmes …

