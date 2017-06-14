Adopt IPv6 for sustainable devt, Uwaje tells African govts

By Emeka Aginam

TO achieve sustainable development and be globally competitive, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Mobile Software Solutions Limited, Chris Uwaje, has asked African governments to adopt Internet Protocol version 6, Ipv6.

Uwaje who spoke during a panel on IPv6 forum at the just concluded global Internet of Things , IoT, summit held in Geneva, Switzerland, told the international community that Africa may not be globally competitive if the governments fail to adopt Ipv6 on time, noting that IPv6 will one day become the absolute default Prefix for the Internet.

He noted that the continent must recognize and embrace IPv6 for sustainable development. “Globally, the next battlefield for sustainable development and wealth creation resides in IPv6 and IoT strategic knowledge configuration. Africa stands at the dawn of technology opportunity and will benefit immensely, if the government and the industry lead the advocacy to passionately promote innovation through IPv6 adoption and IoT transmission as combined accelerator to create something and change everything”, he said.

As part of the readiness of Nigerian government, he told the gathering that the government of Nigeria had created a special committee to increase IPv6 awareness and study policy framework. He recognised that knowledge development strategies and content in Africa faces a monumental challenge from the emerging knowledge Olympiad, and advised that strategic collaboration, among African governments, in research, innovation, IoTs, embedded systems, IPv6, cloud, among others is needed.

Uwaje urged participants at the event to declare the current status of Africa’s IPv6 development agenda as a “Critical State of Emergency” asking the Africa Union, AU, to lead the advocacy for the establishment of Africa IPv6/IoT marshal plan.

