Adorable Photos Of Mercy Johnson’s Daughter, Purity As Flower Girl For Uncle’s Wedding

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity, was a little bride at her uncle’s wedding recently and proud mum Mercy shared cute photos from the event. Dressed in a flowing white lace dress for her Uncle Ebi’s wedding, Purity also wore a silver crown, matching necklace and earrings, holding on to a white flower basket. Mercy …

The post Adorable Photos Of Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity As Flower Girl For Uncle's Wedding appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

