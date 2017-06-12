Afam Thermal Power Plant To Begin Generation Soon

By ABAH ADAH, Abuja

As part of the federal government’s efforts towards achieving incremental electricity for its citizens, the Afam Thermal Power Plant in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, will soon begin generation before the end of the year and deliver 340 Megawatts (MWs) of electricity to the National Grid.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN, who disclosed this in Afam in the Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State at the weekend, said with the work on the 240MW capacity Afam III Plant at advanced stages and the burnt transformer for the 100MW Afam 1V now repaired, the two should deliver a combined 340MW energy to the grid before the end of the year subject to the availability of sufficient gas to fire them.

Interacting with newsmen after inspecting the Power Station, Fashola, who said all of the turbines and equipment needed for the completion of Afam III were already in the country, added that the only problems left included the provision of access roads and logistics, but assured that the burnt transformer that would evacuate the 100MW from Afam 1V had been repaired and in good condition with the turbine.

According to a press statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Communication, Hakeem Bello, the Minister, who noted that Government has been working at the Plants in the past 17 to 18 months to restore the place back to its optimum capacity, expressed delight at the progress of work.

“That is part of our Incremental Power Initiative”, he said.

He told the newsmen, “What we have behind us is the Afam III and that is the Fast Power programme in collaboration with General Electric to restore 240MW to that place. All of the turbines and equipment needed for that project is already in Nigeria. So the only challenge we have now is roads, logistics and a few other problems; those are the things I have come to assess here”.

Noting that Afam 1V, “is the only surviving generation unit”, Fashola, who said the surviving Generation units 17 and 18 have a combined output of 100MW, added, however, that the power could not be evacuated due to the damaged transformer which, according to him, got burnt in January 2015.

“That was what was handed over to the Buhari government. So we have worked, we have restored and we have replaced the transformer and it is ready to go”, the Minister said.

On the steps taken by federal government to solve the gas issue, the Minister, who said that the Buhari Government inherited a lot of debts owed to all the gas companies said they would no longer supply gas without payment, hence the recent approval of N701Billion under its Payment Assurance programme to ensure that henceforth all suppliers of gas to the nation’s power plants were paid.

He said, “So we are telling Shell to let us separate the previous debt and create a programme to deal with it under the Central Bank of Nigeria programme. We have already paid for power produced in January; we have got approval to pay for power produced in February because the bills come in arrears. So they are looking at that and they will come back to us; so hopefully we should add another 100MW to the grid from here (Afam 1V) very soon.”

The post Afam Thermal Power Plant To Begin Generation Soon appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

