Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Afam VI output drops to 350Mw on transmission constraint – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Afam VI output drops to 350Mw on transmission constraint
The Nation Newspaper
Output from the Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited (SPDC) Joint Venture-owned Afam VI power plant in the Niger Delta region has dropped by about 40 per cent to 350megawatts (Mw) due to transmission challenge. The Nation learnt that the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.