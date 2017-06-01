AFBTE gets new President

The Association of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employers, AFBTE, has elected the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Intercontinental Distillers Limited, IDL, Engr. Patrick Anegbe, as its new President.

Engr. Anegbe, who takes over from Mr. Paul Gbededo, was Vice President, Committee of Chief Executives of AFBTE. He started his career with Guinness Nigeria Plc, before joining IDL.

Anegbe, a management expert is an alumnus of Lagos Business School, Pan African University; IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain; Harvard Law School, USA; Univer-sity of Chicago Booth School of Business, USA; IMD Business School, Brazil and many others.

