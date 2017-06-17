AFCON 2019: Eagles’ll qualify -Omeruo

By Paul Erewuba

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo, has dismissed with a wave of the hand insinuations that the Super Eagles might not qualify for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), following the teams 0-2 defeat by South Africa’s Bafana Bafana during their first group match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, last week.

Omeruo, who refused to criticise the decision of coach Gernot Rohr not to play him ahead of Nantes bound defender Chidozie Awaziem, said the defeat will not in any way stop the Eagles from being in Cameroon next year.

Speaking to Sunday SunSport in Lagos at the National Stadium Surulere Lagos on Friday, Omeruo stated that the defeat has opened their eyes and posed a lot of challenges to them, assuring that they would endeavor to win the other remaining matches.

“South Africa is a good side. It is not that we took them for granted, but it just happened. I’m very optimistic that we will qualify.”

As regards the double header World Cup qualification matches against Cameroon in August, Omeruo said the fact that the Eagles fell to South Africa does not mean Cameroon will also beat Nigeria.

“The two countries are different. And the way we played South Africa will definitely not be the same way we will play against Cameroon. We know the expectations of Nigerians. We will not let them down when Cameroon comes calling.”

Omeruo dismissed reports making the rounds that he has been told he no longer have a future at Chelsea, saying he will be going back to Chelsea to team up with them when pre season resumes later in the month.

“A decision would be made in July after my representatives meet with Chelsea.”

Omeruo has spent the last four years of his stay with Chelsea out on loan.

“There are offers but we need to study which will be best for my future,” he said.

