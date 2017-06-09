Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AFCON 2019: No excuses for Eagles – Odegbami

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Former Nigerian captain and forward, Segun Odegbami has said there will not be any acceptable excuse for us not to be at the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroun. Super Eagles will kick-off their qualification campaign for the biennial football championship against known foes, Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Saturday at […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.