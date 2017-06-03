AFCON 2019 qualifier : Supporters Club raises the alarm over Okumagba faction

Ahead of the June 10 AFCON 2019 qualifier between Nigeria and South Africa, the Nigeria Football Supporters Club in a statement released in Lagos has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by its former acting national chairman, Vincent Okumagba to cause chaos and confusion Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to the release signed by the Public Relations Officer of NFSC, Afeez Balogun, it is important that members of the public are informed about the atrocities already committed by Okumagba, which he said is inimical to the general interest of Nigerian football.

“It is a fact that Okumagba and his co-travellers have been parading themselves as members of the club, even when they have been dismissed from the club,” Balogun stated.

“Can you imagine that these few group of people are known for their unpatriotic attitudes, which came to its height when they went on jubilating and dancing after Nigeria lost to Sudan at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, during the U20 AFCON qualifies. And this was to the chagrin of genuine soccer fans across the world,” he added.

“We are equally armed with a litany of crimes and atrocities committed by Okumagba, which included forgery and fraud, and particularly, the submission of 43 fake bank statements for the procurement of visas to the Brazil Embassy. And presently, it is now a matter with the interpol. All these are damaging to the image of the country, “he further explained.

Continuing, Balogun said that in continuation of the nefarious and unpatriotic acts, Okumagba is planning to storm Uyo with a band of thugs and unruly people to cause violence in Uyo.

“We are calling on the authorities and security agencies to be on the watch for these people, in order to safeguard the image of the country,” he said.

Earlier in the week, the NFSC, published a disclaimer in a national newspaper on the person of the embattled Okumagba.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

