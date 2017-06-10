AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Bafana Bafana Beat Super Eagles 2-0

Nigeria had a rocky start in their quest to be at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, with a 2-0 defeat to South Africa, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Saturday.

The Super Eagles have missed the last two editions of the tournament and were looking for a fine start to their qualifying game, so they can feature in Cameroon in 2019.

Before Saturday’s game, Nigeria and South Africa have had 12 previous meetings and Bafana Bafana had only won a friendly 13 years ago.

Fully determined to reverse the trend, the South Africans took the game to Nigeria and were rewarded with two second-half goals that handed them the victory over Nigeria.

Libya top Group E with three points, following their 5-1 win over Seychelles. Baxter’s men are in second place on goals difference, while Nigeria is third with no points.

