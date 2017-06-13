AFCON loss: Eagles got tactics wrong against Bafana Bafana – Akpeyi

SUPER EAGLES goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has said the side got their tactics wrong against their South African opponents, Bafana Bafana.The Eagles were benched 2-0 by visitors, Bafana Bafana in Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. Akpeyi said the three-time African champions were on the right […]

