AFCON qualifier: Police deploys 500 personnel in Uyo stadium

From: JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Ahead of the Satuday, June 10 AFCON 2019 cracker between Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa, about 500 police operatives have been deployed to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

A press release signed by the police public relations officer (PPRO) of the command, Mr. Chukwu Ikechukwu (DSP), said the state Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Don Awunah, “ determined to guarantee that soccer loving Nigerians enjoy the football match under a peaceful atmosphere devoid of any infractions of law has directed the deployment of over 500 specially selected officers knowledgeable in crowd control and policing events to provide top notch security before, during and after the football match.

“In addition, due to influx of soccer fans into the State, adequate crime reduction strategies have been emplaced to check crime and criminalities, throughout the State. It is also in addition to existing anti crime measures in the State,” the statement said.

It however enjoined all soccer fans visiting the Nest of Champions to conduct themselves in a most orderly and hospitable manner since port is a veritable means to promote unity, solidarity and cultivate enduring friendship.

According to the statement, the command, in collaboration with sister security agencies and other stakeholders in sports administration are working assiduously to facilitate adequate sports security in accordance with international standards.

“However, the command will not hesitate to deal decisively with miscreants and sports hooligans who may take undue advantage of the peace and security existing in Akwa Ibom State,” the statement warned.

