AFCON qualifier: Super Eagles eye victory over South Africa

Ahead of the crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa this Saturday, June 9 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Super Eagles players are optimistic that the team will fly the green White Green colour high on the day.

Trust Ekong, Eagles’ defender is confident the players were poised to win the game.

“It is going to be a good game, everyone is fit,’’ he said. “It will be a healthy competition, everybody is working hard to justify his slot.’’

Also, Eagles’ goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, said that they were ready for the game.

He said that the other two goalkeepers, Daniel Akpeyi and Dele Alampasu, were in top form, adding: “We are happy with one another’’.

He expressed optimism that the Eagles would win the match and also qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup.

Contributing, Super Eagles’ midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, said that the team was set to face Bafana Bafana.

“We need to win. Coach Gernot Rohr has a good record. All we believe is that we are going to win,’’ Etebo said.

He, however, added that it would not be an easy game because the South Africans won all their nine games in the last two seasons.

Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo and Elderson Echiejile, who missed the first training session on Tuesday, were present in the Wednesday’s.

Twenty-four players, including three goalkeepers are currently training in the team’s Uyo camp, which opened on Monday.

Also brimming with confidence, Edema Fuludu, a former international, says the absence of team captain Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo will not make Super Eagles less of a team when they play South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

Fuludu, a member of the victorious 1994 AFCON squad said coach, Genort Rohr had reasons for not playing them the duo.

Mikel, and striker Ighalo, will be missing in action in the qualifying match against Banana Banana of South Africa on June 11.

“The truth is that whether they are present or not, the show must go on and it’s important that we don’t disrupt the current formation of the players.

“They have won their matches back to back which has shown that they are making progress; the technical adviser has an approach to each match.

“I’m sure there are still roles that they can play and also remembering that Mikel has an injury.

“Contrary to speculations that the choice of the location of their clubs maybe a hindrance, everyone has a fair chance of playing in the team,’’ he said.

Fuludu, a former central defender, said that one of the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) mandates to Rohtr Gohr is to ensure that the Super Eagles qualify for the Nations Cup.

“How he chooses to go about the qualifiers is totally up to him to a large extent.

“He has a target and in his projection, he must have been able to analyse the players that fit into his plans.

“So, it’s totally up to him, their absence is not a snub whatsoever, we know they are experienced players, we can’t take that away from them,’’ he said.

“The thing is that in as much as this match is crucial to Nigeria, we must tie all loose ends; there is no luxury for slips, we need to take our chances.

“It’s key that they play as a team, also they should play according to instruction and they should use their discretion when necessary,’’ he said.

Nigeria is paired Group B alongside Zambia, Algeria and Cameroon.

Anthony Nlebem with agency reports

The post AFCON qualifier: Super Eagles eye victory over South Africa appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

