AFCON Qualifiers: Rohr says not under pressure to field players

The Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, says he is not under pressure to field players for Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Rohr made the assertion on Thursday in Uyo while fielding questions from sports journalists during a pre-match briefing on the Super Eagles’ preparedness for the tournament.

“Nobody is telling me how to work, I work independently with my assistants. There is no pressure on me to field any player.

“We have good players from Nigeria in this team, I have some fine players. We have good players who can play well for this country,’’ Rohr said.

He said that as a professional, he monitored the progress of players in their respective clubs and watched video clips of their performances.

Rohr said that nobody gave him directives on how to coach and he was satisfied with the selection made so far with the assistance of his technical team.

“No pressure on me, the team is open to all good players from Nigeria,’’ the coach said.

Rohr said that his squad for Saturday’s match was a blend of young talented players with the experienced ones.

He added that the team was in top form feeling very good just as the people of Uyo appreciated the Super Eagles playing in the town.

Also, the Super Eagles’ Captain, Ogenyi Onazi, said the team’s objective in Uyo was to win the game and qualify for AFCON and the even the World Cup.

“We want to do our own and make sure we win the match on Saturday,’’ Onazi said.

“Definitely, we need the prayers of all Nigerians. We just want to let them know that it is not going to be easy.

“We need your support, you should come out and support us to make sure we get the three points on Saturday.’’

Contributing, an Akwa United FC player, Alhassan Ibrahim, who is one of home-based players in the team, said that he was excited about being in the national team.

Ibrahim said that it was an honour for him to be selected to feature for Nigeria at the national level out of the three players invited by the coach.

He lauded the cooperation he enjoyed from the experienced players since he joined the Eagles camp in Corsica and Paris.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa had arrived in Uyo on Thursday afternoon for the match.

The post AFCON Qualifiers: Rohr says not under pressure to field players appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

