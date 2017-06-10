AFCON: South Africa earn first competitive win against Nigeria

Two second half goals from Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau were all that Bafana Bafana of South Africa needed to earn their first win in a competitive match against Nigeria.

The South Africans ensured their hosts began the campaign for the qualification for the next African Cup of Nations on a miserable note in Uyo, with goals that showed Nigeria’s defensive frailties.

Details later.

