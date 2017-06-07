AFCON: ‘Watch Super Eagles for N1,000’ – The Nation Newspaper

Pages Navigation Menu

Jun 7, 2017


AFCON: 'Watch Super Eagles for N1,000'
The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of youth and sports, Monday Ebong Uko has confirmed that tickets to watch the Nations Cup qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa are on sale for one thousand naira.
