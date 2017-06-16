Affordable housing and cement politics – Vanguard
|
Affordable housing and cement politics
Vanguard
RATHER than celebration, this writer felt a sense of trepidation at the recent declaration of a whooping N71billion net profit posted by Dangote Cement Plc for the first quarter of 2017 juxtaposed with the high prices of cement in the market. For just …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!