Afghanistan soldier attacks U.S. troops

An Afghanistan soldier has attacked the U.S. troops at a military base, in the northern Balkh province on Saturday, wounding seven. The U.S. soldiers were evacuated after the “insider attack” a spokesman for the US military command said. The NATO-led Resolute Support mission said one Afghan soldier was killed and another injured in the incident …

The post Afghanistan soldier attacks U.S. troops appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

