Africa and its electoral mandate

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Rhulani Thembi Siweya With Lesotho heading for their National Elections on the 3rd of June 2017, Africa can only celebrate that some governments still honour the constitution and abide by it. These elections come at a time when the former Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili couldn’t hold the coalition together and vote of no confidence was subsequently passed on him. We must congratulate the people of Lesotho for managing the process in such a way that peace and stability was restored and observed.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

