Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uzbekistan, ILO eye to continue co-op – AzerNews

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


AzerNews

Uzbekistan, ILO eye to continue co-op
AzerNews
The delegation of Uzbekistan held a meeting with Director General of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Guy Ryder in Geneva, the Uzbek Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations reported on June 13. “Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Tanzila …
Child labour is affront to childrenGraphic Online
Zambia: Surge in Child Labour Cases Worries GovtAllAfrica.com
India set to ratify global conventions to combat child labourPress Trust of India
Pulse Nigeria –Vanguard –NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –Prokerala
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.